Dylan Carter Tragic Cause of Death Revealed After Horrific Tesla Crash — Was Wearing Seatbelt

Dylan Carter, a 24-year-old singer who competed on NBC's "The Voice" in 2023, died from blunt force injuries sustained in a car accident in South Carolina, officials said. The Colleton County coroner ruled his death accidental.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, on U.S. Route 21, about an hour outside Charleston. According to law enforcement, a 2026 Tesla sedan driven by Carter veered off the road, struck a pole and fence, and rolled. Carter was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He later died at the hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that one person was killed in "a single car accident." Additional details provided to TMZ confirmed Carter as the driver.

Carter's death was announced by The Local Voice, a nonprofit charity he co-founded to support women battling cancer in South Carolina. The organization said in a statement, "With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community."

The charity added, "Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen." and "We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor."

Carter was scheduled to perform at the Music on Main event in Moncks Corner on April 27, but the event was canceled following his death.

Originally from St. George in South Carolina's Dorchester County, Carter competed on Season 24 of "The Voice". During his audition, he performed Whitney Houston's "I Look to You," which earned all four judges' approval. He chose to join Reba McEntire's team.

Carter explained during the show that music had been a lifelong passion and that his audition was a tribute to his mother, who died in 2022. He told News 2, "I felt my mom with me. I heard her, but then walking off that stage and after hearing and seeing them all turn, I just, my confidence grew. I felt on top of the world. It was crazy."

After "The Voice", Carter continued performing in South Carolina and worked as a realtor and co-owner of an RV park and campground.

His sister-in-law Stephanie Harper paid tribute on Facebook, "Wake us up from this nightmare. Life will never be the same without my best friend. Will miss you forever Dyl," as per The Mirror.