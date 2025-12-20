'The Voice' Bosses 'Ready To Pay A Fortune' To Bring Back Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Together For Milestone Season 30

Producers behind NBC's long-running singing competition "The Voice" are quietly working toward what they hope will be a blockbuster coaching lineup for the show's 30th season,

The milestone season, still more than a year away from filming, is already prompting internal conversations about spending heavily to reunite some of the franchise's most recognizable faces.

A production source told The U.S. Sun that executives want Season 30 to feel bigger than any installment before it, even if that means opening the checkbook. The outlet reported that the dream scenario would bring Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson together on the same panel — something that has never happened simultaneously in the show's history.

"For season 30, they want to go big since it will be a milestone year," the source said, noting that nothing is finalized because filming is not expected to begin until late spring or early summer of 2026. With all of Season 29 still ahead, the insider added, "There's still time for changes."

A Long-Awaited Reunion

At the center of the discussions is the possible return of Shelton and Levine as a duo. The two were original coaches when The Voice debuted in 2011 and quickly became known for their playful rivalry, which helped define the show's early years.

"But the producers are trying to lock in a deal to get Blake and Adam back together," the source told The U.S. Sun. "They've wanted that for years and think 30 is an opportune time to make it happen."

If that reunion comes together, the source said producers would like to expand it into a broader family affair. Stefani, Shelton's wife and a recurring coach since 2014, is seen as a natural fit, while Clarkson is viewed as the most logical fourth chair due to her long friendship with Shelton and her history with the show.

"And it would be great to make it a full family affair with Gwen part of it too," the insider said. "Kelly would make the most sense to round out that foursome so that's the 4th person in talks."

Even so, the source cautioned that the plan comes with complications. "The biggest challenge is getting Blake and Gwen back at all," the insider said, adding that it is "most likely going to cost the show a fortune to make that happen."

Scheduling Clarkson for consecutive seasons, given her talk show and recent personal challenges, is another hurdle. "A lot of moving parts but they want to make it work," the source said.

Why Season 30 Matters

Season 29, which is supposed to be broadcasted before the reunion, is going to be quite different already. Both Levine and Clarkson are reportedly going to be there with John Legend and will be the first time "The Voice" has continued with only three judges. After that, the show will be going back to its usual four, judge format for Season 30.

Since Shelton left after Season 23, the impact of his absence has been very noticeable. He had a streak of 23 seasons in a row so after that, he is no longer a regular. However, he has been in some promotional videos and is still very close with the show.

On the other hand, Levine decided to quit in 2019 when it was rumored that there were tensions backstage and he came back only after a few years and will be back with the franchise in 2025.

Stefani and Clarkson have each going through changes in their positions as the judges from time to time. Hence, there has been a heightened feeling that the 30th season could serve as a reunion of the panel rather than just the usual decision of the cast being shuffled.

Stefani first joined in 2014, while Clarkson became part of "The Voice" in 2018 and has returned intermittently since.

For now, NBC has not confirmed any casting decisions for the anniversary season. As the source emphasized to The U.S. Sun, "Nothing is official yet."