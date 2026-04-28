Tragedy at Dolly Parton's Stampede as Man Dies in Parking Lot Shooting

A fatal shooting outside Dolly Parton's Stampede in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has left a 22-year-old man dead and led to criminal charges against a 24-year-old suspect, authorities said.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Evan Cogdill has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after the April 25 incident. Officials say Cogdill was booked on April 26, one day after the shooting that killed Jacob Inselmann, who was from Steeleville, Illinois. Cogdill is from Marissa, Illinois.

According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, both men were sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the popular dinner attraction when a firearm went off. The bullet struck Inselmann, who was later pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center. The incident happened around 7:35 p.m., and police say Cogdill later contacted authorities himself, RollingStone reported.

Investigators have not yet released details on what led to the shooting. The case remains under active investigation as officials review evidence and witness statements.

Tragedy struck at Dolly Parton's Stampede dinner show in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as one man was killed in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot. 💔



Another man has since been charged with "criminally negligent homicide." The full story can be found here >>… pic.twitter.com/5FTdSOz6tc — Country Rebel (@countryrebel) April 27, 2026

Dolly Parton's Stampede Linked to Deadly Shooting

The attraction where the tragedy occurred is known for combining dining with live entertainment, including horseback performances and stage shows.

The Pigeon Forge location is part of a larger brand that also operates in Branson, Missouri.

According to Yahoo, the Tennessee venue first opened in 1988 under its original name, Dixie Stampede, before being renamed in 2018. The dinner show is a major tourist stop in the area, which also includes nearby attractions such as Dollywood, drawing thousands of visitors each year for family entertainment and live performances.

Representatives for Dolly Parton did not immediately respond to requests for comment following the incident.

In past years, Parton has publicly addressed the decision to rename the attraction. She explained that the change was made after concerns about the word "Dixie" and its historical ties.

"As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it," she said in a 2020 interview. "Don't be a dumbass. That's where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose."