Brooke Shields Shares Brief Response to New Michael Jackson Movie

Brooke Shields is keeping her response simple when it comes to the new Michael Jackson biopic.

The actress, 60, was recently asked about the film Michael, which tells the story of the late pop star's life. She was spotted outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night when reporters asked if she had already watched it.

"I have not," Shields said, offering a short and direct answer without adding further comment. Before she could say more, a fan approached her for a photo. Shields paused her conversation, smiled, and happily agreed.

According to TMZ, she joked about the small size of the fan's device, saying, "That's the teeniest, teeniest camera," before posing for the picture. After the quick interaction, she returned to her car and ended the brief exchange.

While her reaction to the film was minimal, Shields' connection to Michael Jackson goes back decades. The two first became friends in the early 1980s and remained close for many years until his death in 2009.

Brooke Shields Reveals Whether She's Watched Michael Jackson's Biopic https://t.co/ny49lLRqLc pic.twitter.com/qUjVi7NXvm — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2026

Brooke Shields Reflects on Misunderstood Relationship

Shields has often spoken about their bond in past interviews, describing it as a genuine friendship built on trust and shared experiences in the entertainment industry. She has said they both understood what it was like to grow up in the spotlight at a young age, which helped them relate to each other.

In earlier interviews, she explained that their friendship was not based on fame or personal gain. Instead, she said they simply enjoyed each other's company and shared a strong emotional connection.

"We just started hanging out," she once said in a past interview, adding that Jackson struggled to trust many people around him, EntertainmentNow reported.

Shields also spoke about their relationship during Jackson's 2009 memorial service, where she reflected on how their friendship was often misunderstood by the public. She described it as natural and easy, despite outside opinions.