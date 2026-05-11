Is Queen Latifah Okay? Viral Graduation Footage Sparks Health Rumors

Emmy-winning entertainer Queen Latifah wowed fans when she walked with a cane at the 2026 North Carolina A&T graduation ceremony. The appearance sparked widespread speculation about her health ahead of her commencement speech.

Per Atlanta Black Star, video footage from May 9 showed the 56-year-old star stepping out with a noticeable limp and a cane, causing concern among fans and students. Social media reactions ranged from alarm to curiosity, with some wondering if she had had recent knee surgery. However, no official reports have confirmed any medical procedures.

Despite the concerns, Latifah reassured fans in an Instagram video, dispelling rumors about her health following previous viral AI-generated images of her in a hospital.

"Can't believe what you read on the internet or see," she said. "I'm good. Peace. Everybody's sharing such care and concern, but honestly, what you saw on Facebook was fake. I'm fine. I'm 100 percent a-ok," as per HOT97.

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During her graduation address, Latifah shared an inspiring message about confidence and perseverance. She urged graduates to adopt what she referred to as "delusional faith," the kind of self-confidence that enabled her to create her own niche in the entertainment industry, even after facing initial failures.

The singer narrated how she had struggled for survival in her hometown of East Orange, New Jersey, and still managed to pursue her passion by singing in music clubs in New York City without much money.

Moreover, she mentioned that she had faced discouraging statements from a leading talent agent, who had assured her that she would not make it as an A-lister or movie star. However, she had found another agent who was optimistic about her and advised graduates to step forward by yourself and go into a lane that no one else has driven.

In her talk, she stressed the importance of believing in oneself way before getting any validation from others, an attitude that has served her well throughout her career in the music and acting industries.

As Latifah exited the auditorium, her confidence and dazzling aura convinced the audience that self-belief is essential in realizing one's aspirations.

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