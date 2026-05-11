Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Pack on PDA at Mother’s Day Wellness Event

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs drew major attention over the weekend after appearing together and showing public affection at a Mother's Day wellness event in Miami, suggesting the former couple may have rekindled their relationship.

The two were seen at the Diggs Deep Foundation's "A Moment for Moms" celebration on Saturday, May 9, where they greeted attendees and participated in the event's activities.

In photos and videos shared online by sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Diggs was seen wrapping his arm around Cardi's waist while the rapper smiled brightly for the camera. In another moment, he kissed her on the cheek, adding fuel to ongoing reconciliation rumors.

According to PageSix, Cardi wore a fitted brown knit outfit with a sleeveless mock turtleneck and matching skirt, paired with high-heeled sandals and long straight hair.

Diggs kept his look casual in a pink hoodie with a red heart design and denim shorts as the pair moved through the event together.

According to reports from the scene, the two not only posed for photos but also spent time greeting mothers and families in attendance, walking side by side throughout the venue. Their relaxed interaction stood out to guests, especially given their reported breakup earlier this year.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B at the Diggs Deep Foundation’s Mother’s Day event today pic.twitter.com/a9E2xpJFu9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 9, 2026

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Fuel Reunion Rumors

Cardi and Diggs first went public with their relationship in 2025. However, their romance reportedly ended in February 2026, shortly before Diggs' Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots, US Magazine reported.

At the time, sources said trust issues played a role in the split, though the pair had broken up and reconciled before.

Despite the breakup, the two were spotted together again in April when Diggs attended one of Cardi's concerts, sparking early rumors of a reunion. Their latest public appearance now appears to add more weight to that speculation.

The couple also share a baby son, born in November 2025, while both continue to co-parent children from previous relationships.

Neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs has commented publicly on the status of their relationship following the Mother's Day event.