Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Alleged Image Misuse

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, accusing the company of using her image without permission to promote its television products.

The legal complaint was filed Friday in a California federal court, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The lawsuit claims Samsung used a backstage photo of Lipa taken at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival on cardboard TV boxes for its Samsung TV Plus promotion.

The packaging reportedly featured her image to advertise the Xite Hits channel, even though she never agreed to any partnership or endorsement deal with the company.

"Ms. Lipa brings this action against Samsung for copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of her right of publicity in order to obtain redress for the massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes," the filing states.

According to the complaint, Lipa owns the rights to the image and holds valuable control over how her likeness is used commercially. Her legal team argues that Samsung used the photo without a license and placed it directly on retail packaging for televisions sold across the United States.

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung Electronics for at least $15 million, alleging the tech giant used her image on television packaging without authorization to help market and sell TVs. https://t.co/eMwKbjiHuK — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2026

Dua Lipa Says Samsung Used Her Image to Boost Sales

The lawsuit also points out that Lipa has worked with major global brands such as Porsche, Apple, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., but never approved any campaign or collaboration with Samsung.

Lipa's team says she discovered the issue in June 2025 after fans began posting photos of the "Dua Lipa TV Box" online. Some social media users even joked that they would buy the television just because of her image.

The complaint cites fan reactions as evidence that the image was clearly being used to attract buyers. The filing further alleges Samsung "mass-manufactured, distributed, marketed, and sold" the packaging nationwide and did so in a way that created a false impression that Lipa endorsed the product.

Her lawyers describe the company's actions as "willful copyright and trademark infringement" aimed at boosting sales. The lawsuit also says Samsung ignored cease-and-desist demands sent by Lipa's legal team.

According to Billboard, the company responded in a "dismissive and callous" manner and continued using the packaging despite objections.

Her team argues the case is about protecting personal identity rights and stopping unauthorized commercial use of celebrity images.