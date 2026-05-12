Red Hot Chili Peppers Recorded Music Rights Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal Amid Industry Buyouts

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group (WMG) in a deal valued at more than $300 million, marking one of the latest big moves in a growing wave of music industry buyouts.

The agreement, completed on Friday, gives WMG control over the band's recorded works, which include 13 studio albums spanning decades of hits.

The deal was made through WMG's joint venture with Bain Capital, a partnership created to purchase major music rights and publishing catalogs across the industry.

This purchase is part of a larger $650 million buying push from the joint venture, with the Chili Peppers' catalog making up roughly half of that total so far, RollingStone reported. Other assets in the broader deal have not been fully disclosed.

For fans, the catalog includes some of the band's most well-known albums such as Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and By the Way. These records helped shape the band's global success and remain popular on streaming platforms today.

The recorded catalog has been generating around $26 million annually, according to industry estimates. That steady income made it a valuable asset, especially as more artists and rights holders choose to sell their music catalogs for large upfront payouts.

Warner Music Group has long been connected to the band. The label has handled most of their releases since 1991, making it a natural buyer for the catalog.

The Red Hot Chili Pepper have sold their recorded music catalog to Warner Music Group in a deal worth more than $300 million https://t.co/oqHyPaKTQK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 10, 2026

Red Hot Chili Peppers Recorded Rights Sold

Earlier albums were originally released through EMI, though it has not been confirmed whether those early recordings were included in the final sale.

According to Billboard, this deal follows a similar move five years ago when the band sold its publishing rights for roughly $150 million.

Those rights are now part of a separate corporate shift, as Hipgnosis Songs Fund—now known as Recognition Music Group—is itself being acquired by Sony Music in another major industry transaction.

The timing reflects a larger trend in the music business, where legacy artists are increasingly cashing in on their catalogs while companies compete to secure long-term royalty income.

Industry insiders say these catalogs are attractive because they provide predictable earnings from streaming, licensing, and film or TV use.

The band has not issued a public statement about the sale, and Warner Music Group also declined to comment.

Despite the financial changes behind the scenes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to perform and release new music, with their most recent albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, both released in 2022.