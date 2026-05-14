DJ Khaled’s Voice Sounding Different Amid Jaw Dropping Weight Loss Has Fans Doing Double Takes

DJ Khaled, the 50-year-old Grammy-winning music producer known for hits like "I'm on One" and "All I Do Is Win," has unveiled a striking new look that has fans and friends buzzing.

As per Atlanta Black Star that on May 11, Khaled shared a video on Instagram showcasing his noticeably slimmer frame. Wearing Nike sneakers, blue jeans, and a light-blue jacket, he proudly displayed his transformation while his 6-year-old son, Aalam, gave a playful fit check. His wife, Nicole Tuck, and older son, Asahd, also appeared briefly in the clip.

After wishing viewers a happy Mother's Day, Khaled joked about needing to buy an entirely new wardrobe to fit his new shape.

The weight loss has drawn praise and playful nicknames from celebrities and fans alike. University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders commented, "Love ya man, you're 1 of 1." Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel wrote, "Slim Jim to Bomboclaat," while rapper Fat Joe said, "Looking slim, gettem Khaled."

Many fans echoed the sentiment, celebrating the transformation both visually and in Khaled's voice, with one joking that even his voice "lost weight."

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Khaled's journey to better health has been ongoing. In 2018, he promoted Weight Watchers' "WW Freestyle" program, crediting it with a 26-pound loss. More recently, he attributed further weight loss to his passion for golf.

In 2023, he shared he had dropped from 290 pounds to 267 through golf and lifestyle changes, according to a report provided by Page Six.

During an April 2026 interview with People magazine, Khaled embraced the nickname "Slim Jim" and spoke about sculpting greatness through improved diet and exercise habits. The producer focused on the outward changes that have taken place regarding his physical look and energy.

In addition to the aforementioned good health, DJ Khaled is ready to drop his 14th studio album called "Aalam of God" on July 16. This new musical piece is going to include such famous rap artists like Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert.

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