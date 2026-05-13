Pussycat Dolls’ North American Tour Pulled Amid Claims of Low Public Interest

The Pussycat Dolls have canceled nearly all of their North American "PCD Forever Tour" dates, marking a major setback for the recently revived group as questions grow over public interest and ticket sales.

The announcement came this week, when the trio — Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts — confirmed that only one North American stop will go ahead, while the rest of the arena tour has been pulled.

The group described the move as a "difficult and heartbreaking decision," saying they had to rethink the plan after reviewing the North American schedule.

"When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world," the group said in a statement. "After taking an honest look at the North American run, we've made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates."

Industry chatter surrounding the cancellation has focused on claims of weak demand. Sources familiar with ticketing trends described the act as a "low-ticket audience brand," suggesting that lower pricing would have been needed to fill large venues, PageSix reported.

One insider was even more direct, saying the planned comeback tour raised early doubts about audience interest after the group had been inactive for more than a decade.

Pussycat Dolls North American tour cancelation was ‘inevitable’ because ‘no one cared’: insider https://t.co/Aar4IZNxAW — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) May 13, 2026

Pussycat Dolls Keep Only One US Show

According to Billboard, the North American leg was originally set to kick off in June at Acrisure Arena in California and include dozens of shows across the US and Canada. Instead, only the group's appearance at the Outloud WeHo Pride festival in West Hollywood on June 6 remains on the calendar.

Fans who purchased tickets for canceled shows will receive refunds at their original point of sale, according to the group.

Despite the setback in North America, the Pussycat Dolls confirmed that their UK and European dates are still moving forward and have already seen stronger demand, with several shows reportedly sold out.

The reunion tour also included guest appearances planned from artists like Lil' Kim and Mya, adding to expectations when the comeback was first announced. The group had returned with hopes of celebrating their biggest hits, including "Don't Cha" and "Buttons," which helped define their rise in the mid-2000s.

The cancellation comes after years of stops and starts for the group, which disbanded in 2010 and briefly reunited in 2019.