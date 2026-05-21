Kylie Minogue Details Emotional Return to Health After Second Cancer Diagnosis

Kylie Minogue is sharing a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she faced a second cancer diagnosis in 2021 while quietly recovering from earlier health struggles. The pop star, now 57, opened up in her new Netflix documentary "Kylie," where she reflects on how the experience changed her life and outlook on music, privacy, and healing.

Minogue explained that the diagnosis came during a routine checkup, years after she first battled breast cancer in 2005, Billboard reported. Unlike her first experience, she chose to keep the 2021 diagnosis private while she underwent treatment.

"My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself," she said in the documentary, according to the BBC. "Thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well."

Even as she continued working in music, Minogue admitted she was struggling emotionally behind the scenes. She described feeling disconnected from herself during that time and said there were moments when she could barely leave her home. Still, she held onto her passion for music as something that helped her cope.

"I don't feel obliged to tell the world... I was just a shell of a person," she shared. "I didn't want to leave the house again at one point."

Kylie Minogue Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis in 2021 in New Netflix Doc: ‘Got Through It Again’https://t.co/Kvx8fMMu99 — billboard (@billboard) May 20, 2026

Kylie Minogue Says Cancer 'Wasn't Just a Blip'

Her return to global success with the 2023 hit "Padam Padam" came after this difficult period, but Minogue revealed that the pain of her illness was still very present. She said she often thought about speaking publicly but couldn't find the right moment until now.

"Cancer wasn't just a blip in my life," she said. She also hinted that her 2023 album Tension carried hidden meaning from that chapter of her life.

According to NME, the song "Story" includes lyrics about keeping a secret, which she now connects to her private health battle. "I needed to have something that marked that time," she explained.

Minogue's decision to speak out now is also meant to encourage others to prioritize their health. She said she hopes her story serves as a reminder for people to attend regular checkups and not ignore early warning signs.

After her first diagnosis in 2005, Minogue underwent surgery and chemotherapy, forcing her to cancel major performances, including Glastonbury. She was declared cancer-free in 2006, and her recovery later became widely known for raising awareness about early detection.