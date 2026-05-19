Did Drake Secretly Escape UMG? Explosive New Reports Leave Fans Confused

It is still not clear what has become of Drake's contract with Universal Music Group (UMG) after he released his three album trilogy entitled "ICEMAN". Speculations abound concerning whether or not his albums have completed the requirements of his contract or if there are some legal issues that still complicate his deal.

Per HotNewHipHop, his latest work has been seen as part of his criticism aimed towards Universal Music Group and its CEO Lucian Grainge. Some reports suggested that dropping three albums in quick succession could mark the conclusion of his deal with UMG. However, definitive confirmation has yet to come from Drake, his representatives, or UMG itself.

Joe Coscarelli of The New York Times shed light on the ambiguity during a recent episode of the "Popcast" podcast. After consulting multiple sources connected to both Drake's camp and UMG, Coscarelli described the situation as complicated and ongoing. Litigation between Drake and UMG is reportedly still active, and an appeal could influence future developments regarding the contract.

"It's not Drake is 100% free," Coscarelli said. "These contracts often have clauses that extend beyond the initial deal's fulfillment, especially when legal disputes are involved."

The discussion between Coscarelli and fellow Times journalist Jon Caramanica also touched on the strategic reasoning behind releasing three distinct albums simultaneously. Caramanica theorized that this move serves both business and creative goals: accelerating renegotiations with UMG while showcasing Drake's versatility as an artist.

Adding to the speculation, music industry analyst Ray Daniels claimed on the "SOS" podcast that Drake might already be operating independently under UMG by self-financing his albums, but it has not yet been proved.

While fans wait for announcements from the concerned quarters, Drake's contract issue continues to generate heated debate among people in the music world. The entire episode raises questions about the challenges faced by artists today in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Independent reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine faced backlash after saying during a gender reveal livestream that he would want an abortion if his baby were a girl because he preferred a son.

The comments sparked widespread outrage online. The couple later found out they are expecting a boy, which eased the situation, but the incident also renewed criticism of his controversial past and legal history.