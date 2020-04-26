Captain Tom Moore, 99 years old, hits the top of the U.K. Official Singles Charts on April 24. The British World War II veteran becomes the oldest artist in U.K. chart history to land on the No.1 spot.

Captain Moore, together with British singer and West End star, Michael Ball recorded a cover of the iconic "You'll Never Walk Alone." The NHS Voices of Care choir joined them. The collaboration is a charity effort to raise funds for the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS), which is at the forefront, actively battling the COVID-19. Listen to the record-breaking hit:

The collaborative work of Moore, Ball, and the choir dislodged The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" from the top spot. The timely version of the single "You'll Never Walk Alone," released on April 20, 2020, sold 82,000 copies while "Blinding Lights" has 69,000 sales. The Moore-Ball single is the fastest-selling record in 2020 under U.K.'s chart.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posted a heartwarming message on Twitter to Moore and Ball for their effort. He encouraged British people to continue supporting them so their single can reach No. 1.

Another collaborative charity single, "Times Like These," also made its debut on the U.K. charts and landed in the Top 5. Musical stars and musicians such Dua Lipa, writer Dave Grohl, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Hailee Steinfeld, YUNGBLUD, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Sean Paul, among many more others recorded Foo Fighters' Grammy-winning single for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover. BBC gathered some of the biggest stars from the U.K. and around the world to support causes for global efforts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In less than 24 hours, the song premiered on BBC's "The Big Night In," it hit No. 5 spot. Watch it here -

Captain Tom Moore, who will welcome his century-old age on April 30, is now the oldest artist to peak at No. 1 on the British chart. The previous record-holder is Sir Tom Jones, 68 years old then when he sang "Barry Islands in the Stream" with other artists. The collaboration single for "Comic Relief" charity shoot up to No. 1 on March 21, 2009.

Jones, on his part, welcomed the good news. "Capt. Moore, from one Tom to another," he said on his message, "congratulations on beating my chart record." He went on to recognize Moore's effort in raising funds for the NHS.

Captain Tom Moore and his Guinness-record of a charity walk

Earnings from the "You'll Never Walk Alone" recording of Captain Moore will all be added to the charity fund he organized for NHS. He started "Tom's 100th Birthday Walk For The NHS" to gather donations by doing 100 laps on his 25-meter length back garden. The initial target was £1,000, and the walk to be finished before he turns 100 years old on April 30. In less than 24 hours, it was launched; the target was surpassed.

On April 16, Moore did the final 10 laps to complete the challenge. To date, his page has more than 1.3 million supporters and garnered nearly £29 million in donations. Prince Williams, the Duke of Cambridge, honored the man and donated an undisclosed amount to the charity.

Doing the walk was the 99-year-old war veteran way of giving back to the NHS staff who took care of him during his cancer treatment and for a broken hip.

The coveted Guinness World Records recognized his achievement and awarded him the record title for the most money raised by charity walk (individual) on April 23. Captain Moore broke the 40-year old record and will be featured on the "Guinness World Records 2021" as the front cover, Guinness said.