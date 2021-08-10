Queen Bey fans rejoice. Beyoncé is rumored to be working on new music.

Queen Bey, 39, conducted a rare interview for Harper's Bazaar's September ICONS edition, where she revealed that she is working on new music after taking a break from music due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," the superstar revealed to the magazine, which was published on Aug. 10 (per Hollywood LIfe). "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she added.

Beyoncé, whose most recent album, Lemonade, was released in April 2016, told Harper's Bazaar that she had been in the studio "for a year and a half" working on new music.



She revealed that there are times that it can literally take her a year for me to personally dig through thousands of sounds to get precisely the right kick or snare. Up to 200 layered harmonies can be found in a single chorus, she even detailed.



However, despite the tedious amount of work, she said being in the studio fives her life. She added that nothing compares to the "amount of love, passion, and healing" she experiences in this magical place. "After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!" she gushed.

Despite the lack of a new album in the last five years, Beyonce did not quite vanish from the limelight. On several occassions, she showered her fans with her unparalleled voice and dance moves.

While it's been over 5 years since "Lemonade,: Beyoncé has not left her die-hard fans in a complete drought. She and her 51-year-old husband Jay-Z collaborated on the album "Everything Is Love," which was released in 2018.

The soundtrack album for the "Lion King" remake was curated by Queen Bey the following year. In April 2020, she was featured in a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit "Savage," and two months later, she released the charity single "Black Parade." She technically been so present, but a new album is naturally going to be nice.

Fans remain avid despite the lack of a new album because of she what she brings into the table whenever she releases something. This is why she's the most decorated singer of all Grammy's history.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, she earned a total of nominations and made four total wins. This can be attributed to how she takes the task of an artist seriously.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," she said during the star-studded awards show. "And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she added.

