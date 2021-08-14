Laura Osnes was reportedly fired from the upcoming production of "Crazy For You."

Page Six reported this week that Osnes has been removed from "Crazy For You" after she allegedly refused to get vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Originally, the 35-year-old theater actress was tapped to be part of the theater production at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, on August 29.

According to the venue's sources, it requires the staff and performers to be vaccinated or to present a negative COVID-19 test ahead the performance. However, the actress reportedly did not want to get jabbed.

"The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result," a source said, per PEOPLE. The same representative for the Guild Hall only confirmed her exit but did not reveal the exact reason why she agreed to leave the production.

Meanwhile, the theater's artistic director, Josh Gladstone, released a separate statement saying they have recently implemented a new requirement.



Per Gladstone, they follow what Actor's Equity and Broadway currently require for performances.

"We're sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again," he went on. "We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

Laura Osnes to be Replaced?

Following her exit, the Susan Stroman-directed show welcomed an actress who will replace Osnes.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that her fellow theater actress, Sierra Boggess. The actress once played the Ariel in the Broadway version of "The Little Mermaid."

The move seems to be beneficial for Osnes, though, since she described herself as a Christian conservative. She also repeatedly said that she does not trust vaccines.

The show is part "Stroman Presents!" which will also include exclusives conversations with "The Producers" stars Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane on August 27. A "sneak peek" of another musical, "Little Dancer," will also be shown to the public the next day.

"Crazy For You" is not the only production that needs to follow the new protocols. According to The Broadway League, all returning Broadway shows will reportedly require their audiences, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.

Osnes nor her representative has commented on the exit yet.

