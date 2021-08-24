Lil Nas X is looking back, in a good way. He's officially back to working at Taco Bell, but not entirely similar to what he was doing in the past.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, has taken on a new role at Taco Bell. It can be remembered that this is where he worked his first job as a teenager, before ultimately achieving fame and wealth.

The fast food chain has tapped Lil Nas X (né Montero Hill) as its chief impact officer, which is an honorary title. With this, they can team up on an exclusive experience around his upcoming debut album "Montero," People Magazine reported.

"Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people," Taco Bell CEO Mark King explained the decision in an official statement. "This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."

life has come full circle, i officially work at taco bell again. https://t.co/Z0xWBdHIFS — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

The said campaign will kick off in the first 60 days of their exciting partnership. While the deal is more exciting than sad, it certainly made Lil Nas a tad nostalgic and poignant. He shared the news Monday on Twitter, and reflected about life. Having the chance to go back to his high school part-time gig, albeit in a different capacity, felt quite sentimental to him. "Life has come full circle, I officially work at Taco Bell again," Hill wrote.

Taking full advantage of their links now, Taco Bell has also adopted "Live Nas" as a new spin on their motto. Lil Nas is also working with Taco Bell Foundation. He recently announced the lucky recipients of the Live Más scholarship, wherein a total of $7 million was awarded to 725 students just in 2021 alone.

Earlier this year, he detailed how hard his childhood was. Even though his life is glamorous now and he can think back on his Taco Bell stint with fondness, it's undeniable that his childhood was not as sweet as others'.

Lil Nas X even revealed his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts in his new "Life Story" TikTok series. "In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," reads the caption of the first video. "During college I was depressed, had no friends and.... my grandmother passed. I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon... hypochondria. In May 2018, I started making music."

