Fans rejoiced after Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo's agencies denied their dating rumors. However, one person has already caught the actor's heart since the beginning.

This week, multiple news outlets shocked K-drama and K-pop fans as they reported about Min Ho and Yeonwoo's alleged relationship. It all began when Dispatch alleged that the two stars have been dating for five months.

The recent exclusive photo of the paparazzi site captured them going out on a casual movie date.

Meanwhile, sources close to the alleged couple said that they share same interests, which brings them closer.

"Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo both enjoy playing video games and watching movies. Their common interests made them even closer," an insider claimed.

However, Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment and Yeonwoo's MLD Entertainment dismissed the claims and said that the two are only close sunbae-hoobaes.

"We were delayed in releasing a statement due to the fact that Yeonwoo was busy attending her drama schedules. After confirming with Yeonwoo, the dating rumors are not true; they are only close sunbae-hoobaes," MLD said, per AllKPOP.

Amid these rumors, the actor once publicly confessed about his "idol" that caught his heart.

Lee Min Ho "Obsessed" With His Idol

In an article posted by Kbizoom News, the identity of the gamer who made Lee Min Ho "fell in love" has been revealed.

Per the news site, the actor spends his time playing League of Legends and even competes with Super Junior member Kim Heechul. Despite his busy schedule, Min Ho managed to rank Diamond at the Korean League of Legends server.

In an interview back in 2015, Min Ho confessed that he always plays LoL at home before naming "Unkillable Demon King" Faker as his idol.

Faker is the legendary mid laner of SKT T1 and has led his team to different World Championships. Throughout his career, the 1996-born gamer already garnered nicknames like "Nerf King" and "Immortal Demon King."

But in reality, Min Ho already dated high-profile Korean celebrities, which will make it not surprising if ever dating news emerges again. The actor already went out with Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Bae Suzy, and Kim Go Eun.

There was even a rumor that he once dated Taylor Swift. But his agency also denied the rumors.

