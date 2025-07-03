Post Malone Keeps the Show Going After Stage Fall During Arizona Performance

Post Malone took a surprising fall during his concert in Arizona, but the singer quickly bounced back and finished his show without missing a beat.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 29, at State Farm Stadium during his performance of "Pour Me a Drink."

Malone, holding a red Solo cup, leaned down to toast a fan in the front row. As he reached out, a part of the stage gave way and he tumbled off, drawing gasps from the crowd.

The moment was caught on camera by fans and quickly went viral on social media.

According to RollingStone, one TikTok user, who shared the video, later apologized in her caption, writing, "I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show. I didn't mean to almost break your back."

Her comment playfully referenced a lyric from the song he was singing.

Despite the sudden fall, the Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Austin Post, wasn't hurt.

He stood back up almost right away, smiled at the crowd, and kept performing. He even raised his cup again to finish the cheers, which earned a big round of applause from fans.

Post Malone took a fall on stage in Glendale while sharing a drink with a fan, but the show-and the tour-go on! Get well soon, Austin! https://t.co/seEnST2jKo pic.twitter.com/iqP8bh6jFI — Cryptofoxes🦊 (@crypto_f0xes) July 3, 2025

Read more: Post Malone Claims Baby Mama Is Playing Dirty in Custody Fight

Post Malone's Arizona Tumble Recalls 2022 Stage Accident

This isn't the first time Post Malone has taken a spill during a live show. In 2022, he fell through a trapdoor on stage during a concert in St. Louis and suffered bruised ribs.

That earlier accident sent him to the hospital and caused him to cut the performance short. He later promised to make it up to fans with a longer show in the future.

Post Malone is currently on his Big Ass Stadium Tour across North America, promoting his country-inspired album F-1 Trillion. After the US shows, he'll head to Europe and Asia later this summer.

"Pour Me a Drink," the song that was playing during the fall, is a duet with Blake Shelton, Billboard said. The track has been a big hit, topping the Country Airplay chart last October.

It's also featured on F-1 Trillion, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. The album has already earned over 1 million equivalent units in just six weeks.

Even with the unexpected tumble, fans praised Malone for staying cool and keeping the concert going.