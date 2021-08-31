John Ashton, the guitarist of the famous British post-punk band "The Psychedelic Furs," is currently suffering from a tragic medical condition. His family is asking for help to fund his treatments.

According to NME, the musician has stage 4 prostate cancer. Gail Ann Dorsey has created a GoFund Me page, a singer-songwriter, after Ashton's wife Catherine Dewson requested it.

Per the fundraising page, Ashton was diagnosed in June, which already affected his lymph nodes, worsening the situation.

Dorsey mentioned that surgery is impossible, and an "indefinite series of treatments" like radiation, hormone therapies, and more are needed to cure him. They're also looking forward to having access to clinical trials in Sloan Kettering in New York City.

In addition, the bassist also wrote that Ashton wouldn't continue his passion for making music as "there is no safety net to realistically support or break an approaching financial fall."

"I humbly ask you to please help my friend John Ashton and his family get through this harrowing and uncertain chapter of their lives if you are able. Your donation is the way to show your love... Love this way... Please spread the word." Dorsey concluded.

At the time of this writing, the page already amassed $51,362 out of their $100,000 goal.

Who Is John Ashton?

Born John Geza Ashton, the English musician is known as the guitarist of "The Psychedelic Furs," (bandmates include Richard Butler, Tim Butler, Vince Ely, Paul Garisto, Mars Williams, Roger Morris, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, Mars Williams, Paul Garisto, and more)

He grew up in North Kilworth in South Leicestershire. His career skyrocketed when the band was formed. He was an active member of the group from 1979 until they decided to take a break in 1992.

The band reunited from 2000 to 2008, but Ashton left to pursue a solo career. He became a record producer for numerous musical acts like The Sisters of Mercy, Red Betty, and more. He released his debut album titled "Satellite Paradiso" in 2014.

Ashton has been spending his time in the United States since 1989, he's married to Catherine Dawson, and they had two children.

"The Psychedelic Furs" is known for their hit tracks like "Wrong Train," "All That Money Wants," "Heartbreak Beat," "Sister Europe," and "The Ghost In You," which was featured in the 2017 film "Call Me By Your Name."

