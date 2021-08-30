Halsey partnered with Imax, where they delivered a unique global stunt during the weekend for the singer's fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power."

This has been another platform for musicians to use for promoting their new music. The power of the big screen left a remarkable record for the two-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling artist Halsey.

According to Deadline, a 50-minute visual album experience of the same title was released by Imax, grossing a $735,000 WW from different locations and limited showtimes worldwide. The film shot using Imax cameras was directed by music video filmmaker Colin Tilley, who directed videos for Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo, and more.

One evening, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" posted a $5,000 screen average from 100 Imax auditoriums that they can find in the US and Canada.

Halsey On Big Screen

Halsey promoted the feature on social media, dropping three-minute music videos connected to the film before its release.

In advance of Halsey's album drop, the Imax experience of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" hit screens, a record produced by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The said film sold out in over 70 locations out of 122 in North America on Wednesday and internationally Thursday. The source also mentioned that the showtimes were limited as Imax didn't want to "ultimately cannibalize the album's songs before they dropped."

Imax has already made many pre-pandemic music events, including Kanye West's "Jesus is King Sunday" and Radiohead's Thom Yorke video "Anima."

Inside The "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" Film

According to Billboard, The one-hour film "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" had a few lines exchanged among the characters.

Halsey starred in the film as the fiery Queen Lila, for which the source described as "a vengeful aristocrat and a distrustful matriarch, among others who exchange whispers within the royal court."

The singer minimized the amount of dialogue which will give music significance to shape the film's narrative. Much like their character, Halsey has never been that type who approaches their art in any quiet, subtle way.

The film created the Tudor period narrative within the visuals of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." This depicted the physical and mental involvement of sexuality and bodily autonomy with pregnancy and birth, centered on Halsey.

