Does Kim Kardashian prefer Drake's album "Certified Lover Boy" over Kanye West's "Donda?"

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot on Instagram where she seems to be listening to Drake's new song "Fair Trade," which features Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's baby daddy.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed something different about this screenshot compared to the one she shared while listening to the songs from her estranged husband's new album.

Fans noticed that this screenshot had the volume turned up so loud to "Fair Trade," while the KUWTK star had the song "Donda" and "Lord I Need You" on mute.

Twitter users went wild and posted side-by-side pictures of the two screenshots, with one person saying, "Kanye might nuke Drake's crib and drop a deluxe if Kim posted 'CLB' him her story."

However, some social media users say that the "Fair Trade" screenshot might have been manipulated to stir drama online.

Drake and Kanye

Kim on donda mute vs Kim volume up CLB pic.twitter.com/Qr5t59ERyU — Brent Luis (@Championpinoy) September 3, 2021

Was Kim Kardashian Really Listening to 'Donda' On Mute?

Kim Kardashian posted several screenshots showing how she's listening to songs on "Donda," but fans noticed that the volume was mute.

She immediately deleted all the screenshots and showed how she adjusted the volume.

However, an insider told TMZ two things - that she hasn't even heard Drake's album "Certified Lover Boy" yet, and that at the time she posted the Instagram Stories of the screenshots of the "Donda" songs, she was in a Zoom call for law school, which could be the reason why the pieces were seen on mute.

Per their source, the mother of four was too excited to share the songs from the album.

Fans on Twitter also commented on the viral post.

One person on Twitter said Kim wouldn't dare listen to Drake's new album "because it'll remind her what an epic amount of trash music her man has put out since he got with her."

Drake Disses Kanye West

In the song "7AM On Birdie Path," Drake digs Kanye after leaked the Canadian's address on Instagram during their recent feud. However, Ye ended up deleting it.

The lyrics on the song said, "Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/Stead of just a post out of desperation/This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation/While you over there tryna impress the nation."

