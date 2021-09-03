Kanye West's 10th studio album has finally been released, and the content of the discography continues to make even more headlines.

In the song "Hurricane," the Grammy award-winning rapper had hinted that he might have cheated on his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian when they welcomed their first two kids.

The lyrics read, "Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids."

But amid "Donda" debut, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed how Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye airing out their dirty laundry in his music.

The insider said how she doesn't appreciate Kanye making everything public and is reported to be "repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech."

The insider added that publicizing some of their marriage woes brings many memories to when Kanye made the controversial abortion comments at last year's Presidential political rally.

"Kim finds it inappropriate in every way. It is a constant reminder she has no say in anything he does."

Elsewhere in the track, the dad-of-four also alludes to his home with Kim in Los Angeles.

The lyrics go, "60 million home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

Kanye West 'Was A Mess'

Meanwhile, Kanye West's inner circle reportedly knew he cheated on Kim Kardashian, as per sources who spoke to The Sun.

Those on his payroll were reportedly fully aware that he had sex with his groupie during the 2016 tour.

According to their source, the "Jesus Is King" rapper was "flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back."

"He even said he'd been f----- groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal."

Nobody reportedly could believe that he was saying those details in front of everyone, which made others think of him as someone having an episode and very manic.

The source further said that the Yeezy creator was a mess during the entire tour, and everybody who was there just felt sorry for the KKW Beauty mogul.

"She clearly put up with a lot in their marriage and still stood by him until it was finally too much for her."

But the story is just getting out now because the rapper's team wanted to protect his cheating and meltdown incidents.

