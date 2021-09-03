Britney Spears' dad has reportedly requested more money before he officially steps down as her conservator.

The battle between the pop star and her dad continues after Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, has accused the patriarch of demanding $2 million before leaving his position as co-conservator of his daughter's estate.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life how the "Baby One More Time" singer feels and is reported "not surprised" about her father's latest actions.

"She feels he has been taking advantage of her earnings for years," the insider said.

"Her one saving grace in all this is she will finally have some rights. She has felt suffocated by all the rules and she very ready for change."

Though Jamie is trying to milk his daughter's money once again, Britney Spears is reportedly relieved that she finally sees some movement to her conservatorship, with the source calling it "feeling like there is a light at the end of a tunnel."

Jamie has already filed the necessary paperwork to strip him of the co-conservator role, which he has held on to since 2008.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Jamie said that there weren't any particular grounds for getting him removed or suspending him. Still, he does believe that now is the right time to step down after recently agreeing to do so.

Britney Spears' Legal Battle Development

Matthew Rosengart has accused Jamie Spears of "improper quid pro quo."

Per the documents, "Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted."

It further reads, "Mr. Spears's blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

The document also stated how Jamie is trying to hold his daughter hostage by being the one who is setting the terms before he steps down.

Rosengart further said in the papers that the entire thing is not about him but should be in his daughter's best interest.

If Jamie truly loves his daughter, Rosengart believes that he should just "resign now, today," before he gets removed officially.

