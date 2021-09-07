"The Pussycat Dolls" made headlines over the past few days after the girl group's founder, Robin Antin, filed a lawsuit against frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger. Recently, the singer's legal counsel is speaking out on the lawsuit saying the claims are entirely false.

The singer's lawyer, Attorney Howard King, recently released a statement obtained by People slamming Antin for her claims, saying it's all "ludicrous and false."

In addition, Scherzinger's camp says the allegations are a "desperate attempt" to shift the blame to the singer for Antin's own mistakes by "trying to impose obligations" that never existed in the first place.

The recent statement comes a few days after Antin filed a lawsuit against "The Masked Singer" star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scherzinger initially agreed to be a part of "The Pussycat Dolls" reunion, but Antin alleges the singer is threatening to leave the show unless she's given a big cut of the money and wants a complete creative authority on the tour.

Per the legal documents obtained by the outlet, the singer did not promote the tour; the scheduled dates were later cancelled because of the pandemic.

Now that re-scheduled shows are slowly coming back, Antin claims that Scherzinger is refusing to be a part of the tour and demands renegotiate the terms.

The frontwoman initially agreed to get 49 percent from the cut; now, she's reportedly demanding 75 percent of the money or else she won't participate.

Robin Antin founded the girl group in 1995 as a burlesque troop. The all-women band rebranded in 2003, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, and Ashley Roberts.

They went on to dominate the charts and performed in different parts of the globe. The group is known for its hits such as "Hush Hush," "Don't Cha," "Buttons," "Stickwitu," and more.

The group disbanded in 2009 after allegedly having tension within the band members-this leads Scherzinger to pursue a solo career as a singer and a TV personality.

Ever since, Scherzinger was able to make a name for herself by appearing in numerous reality television competitions as a judge like "The X Factor" and "The Masked Singer."

Last year, the group reunited and released a song titled "React" after over a decade. Melody Thornton chose not to participate in the reunion.

