Mike Patton canceled his remaining tour concerts for bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle due to concerns about his mental health.

The bands' frontman decided to stop his touring activities from September to October, reasoning that his mental health is more important than finishing the scheduled events. The artist released an official statement explaining his actions to his fans, sources reported.

"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now," Patton's statement claimed.

Mike continued to say that he's not in the proper condition to perform, "I don't feel [like] I can give what I should at this point, and I am not going to give anything less than 100%." He ended his announcement by apologizing to his supporters while also hoping he could make it up to them in the future.

Tension Between Band Members

Although the record label owner assured that his fellow members were aware and supported his decision before it was finalized, there was some internal conflict within the group.

According to Pitch Fork, the other four Faith No More members also declared their take on the situation. Jon Hudson, Mike Bordin, Billy Gould, and Roddy Bottum's joint statement is made available to their fans on the band's official Instagram page.

"It has been a real challenge to return to this music [scene] after a 5-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form," the caption stated.

This confession from the band reveals how "shattered" they truly feel after preparing for their grand comeback, only for it to get canceled later on.

Mike's Supportive "Brothers"

Despite the mixed feelings, the band and the crew members, who consider each other as family, received the sudden news with an accepting heart. Mike's four "brothers" and teammates admitted that if they continued with the shows, it would have resulted in a "profound destructive effect" on the singer.

The bandmates reiterated that they valued Patton as a "brother" and not just a singer with responsibilities.



"[Mike] can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now," Faith No More said, addressing the fans.

