Drake started the week by topping 21 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine tracks from "Certified Lover Boy" filling the Top 10.

Billboard announced on Monday the new list of Billboard Hot 100, including the launch of "Certified Lover Boy" at No. 1 with a total of 613,000 equivalent album units. And according to MRC Data, his record became the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year.

Drake became the talk of the town for having the most dominant weeks in the 63-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. He even became the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the Top 10 positions on one frame, while Justin Bieber's track "Stay" with Kid LAROI was on the 6th spot, completing the Top 10 chart.

The Organic Streaming Debate

Aside from numerous congratulatory messages from fans, the other side of Twitter has gotten into the discussion regarding the charts.

And of course, clearly, over how it has unclear rules and unsettled criteria, numerous fans briefly explained what should have happened after the "One Dance" singer was announced to have taken over the chart.

There needs to be different rules with streaming. Those other albums achieved the feat with ORGANIC and radio airplay. Streams are not that — Non Scam Likely (@90s_black) September 13, 2021

The same as what BTS' leader RM truthfully addressed regarding chart manipulations in an interview with Billboard, music enthusiasts believe there must be a set of rules when it comes to streaming and "what being No. 1 should represent."

This is right. There’s no way to compare chart success between time periods now. If streaming existed in the 80s, Thriller would’ve probably occupied the 1-9 spots on the Hot 100. Honestly it should just be a singles chart. — ml grant (@RjKcn9) September 13, 2021



More people even compared the situation with the old times, where there was less access to streaming than the power of technology. The only explanation that Billboard has stated was the Hot 100 blending all-genre U.S. streaming from official video and audio release, radio airplay, and sales data.

If only Billboard would address this situation after years of being dumped due to numerous allegations and even accusing some artists of chart manipulation, but unable to prove sources, then the music industry would have its peace.

Drake Achieving New Feat

Adding to the information of topping nine tracks in the top 10 of Billboard Hot 1, "Way 2 Sexy" debuts at No. 1, which became Drake's 52nd reign in the chart.

He also became the fourth act to premiere at No. 1 on Billboard 200 simultaneously with Hot 100, joining Justin Bieber, BTS, and Taylor Swift as the only acts to have debuted atop both charts.

Plus, "Way 2 Sexy" became Drake his fifth song to debut at the Hot 100's summit, which tied him with Ariana Grande for the record. Drake also became the eighth artist with more than ten No. 1 in the chart's history.

