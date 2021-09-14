BTS Jungkook can literally do anything - including acting as one of the Marvel superheroes.

As the "golden maknae" of the rising K-pop group, Jungkook already proved he could do anything as an artist. The young member boasts his capacity to sing, dance, and rap in one song.

But aside from the music industry, fans feel hyped to see him take on the movie industry as a Marvel superhero.

Can Jeon Jungkook Play As Marvel Superhero?

In the past years, Jungkook famously mentioned several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he remains one of the biggest fans of Iron Man even after the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s character on "Avengers: Endgame."

In one of the group's concerts, he was seen letting go of a Pooh soft toy to focus on an Iron Man figure. He also notably mistakenly said "Thanos" instead of the superhero.

Fans shared their insights about the potential appearance of Jungkook as a Marvel superhero that some artists made several fan arts to make it come true - for now.

Some also noted that Jungkook could play the next Spider-Man, especially after making an impromptu "Spider-Man" theme song.

One fan hilariously theorized, "Tom Holland is Zendaya's bf, Zendaya and Jungkook share the same birthdate. Jungkook cast in Marvel soon. #spideykook is real. do you see the vision."

"me playing dumb so jungkook can explain the entire marvel universe to me," another added.

Meanwhile, allKpop shared photos of Jungkook as Spider-Man and Captain America, giving more reasons why Marvel Studios should cast him soon.

A petition may be launched soon since fans definitely approved Jungkook's appearance in any Marvel movies after Park Seo Joon was cast in an upcoming MCU movie.

For what it's worth, the South Korean actor confirmed his participation in the sequel of 2019 "Captain Marvel," titled, "The Marvels."

As translated by Soompi, Seo Joon's agency, Awesome ENT, released a statement about the actor's biggest international project yet.

READ ALSO: NCT's Lucas is Innocent: Fans Compiled Evidence To Defend K-pop Idol

"We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon as he takes on this new challenge," the statement said.

The company also noted that many fans are curious about his character, filming location, and schedule. However, they cannot disclose anything for now but promise to do so once available.

Seo Joon will be the third Korean to ever join a Marvel film following Claudia Kim in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and Ma Dong-Seok in "Eternals."

With ARMYs' recent petition, Jungkook might become the fourth one.

READ MORE: BTS Jungkook Joins Prince Harry, Elon Musk on World's Most Influential Person's List

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.