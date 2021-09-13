BTS continuously breaks records in the international spotlight both as a group and individually.

BTS' Jungkook managed to break another wall that he successfully joined Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk in a commendable list.

With the growing popularity of BTS, its youngest member, Jungkook, also savors new milestones as an individual. In fact, he recently proved his influence by successfully reaching the stage of the world's most influential people.

The Economic Times hailed the 24-year-old singer as one of the World's Most Influential People. He joined Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bezos, and Musk on the list.

The list reportedly honors people who bring recognition to the industries and help brands promote things for free.

According to the newspaper, Jungkook particularly helped Teazen Co. enjoy sales after drinking one of its kombucha products during his live stream.

Per World Hours 24, the company's spokesperson noted export inquiries soon after Jungkook showed it on his stream.

The BTS member famously made the LV shirt become sold-out minutes after the public saw him wearing it. The jogger he wore during the "Butter" exceptional performance this month also quickly sold out.

As a result, he gained the nickname "King of Sold Out" due to his influence on the world's products regardless of the brand level.

Jungkook Helping Small Business

It is not surprising how the member reached that level, though, as Jungkook repeatedly helped small businesses in the past years.

During his WeVerse interview, he revealed that he is helping everyone as he believes they will use them for good.

"Restaurants aren't doing well and there's a lot of closed-up shops in the markets now, as you know. So if I've had an effect on even one person, it's been worthwhile. And sometimes people that I had influence on go make donations, too," he said.

The K-pop group continues to use its influence by helping teens to get through the trying times.

Recently, BTS asked its fans to share their life stories through #YouthToday. They asked their fans to detail their lives two years ago and what they are like now.

The group famously collaborates with the United Nations to promote projects that will benefit the youth. They also met with South Korean President Moon Jae-In after becoming the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture of the country.

