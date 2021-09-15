Ed Sheeran confessed that he was never a fan of awards shows.

Sheeran recently graced the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards by performing his new song, "Shivers."

But after bringing light to the Sunday event, he unveiled the dark side of the awards show - specifically those in the U.S. - during an interview.

The 30-year-old musician appeared on Audacy's The Julia Show and detailed what it feels like to be in such events.

"The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere," he said.

Europe Awards Shows Always Better

Sheeran then compared them to the awards shows in England, saying that everyone only wants to get drunk and does not care who wins or loses.

Instead of feeling the pressure, artists in the England-based events treat it like a night out. Unfortunately, this does not happen in the U.S. as it only offers a horrible atmosphere to the attendees.

Although he always scores a win, he reportedly goes home most of the time feeling really sad.

Sheeran clarified that his comment does not target the VMAs, though. Per the singer, more American events offer the same saddening experience - and he does not like that.

READ ALSO: Joey Jordison's Most Memorable Performance With Metallica Before His Death Disclosed: 'You're Killing It'

He is also not a fan of afterparties since influencers also joined them in the room.

But when he hosted the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards, Sheeran reportedly had a great time as he invited his fellow artists to his dance party held at the top floor of a hotel.

"So I did that after the VMAs this year -- I just rented out a dive bar in Brooklyn, and Camila [Cabello] and Shawn [Mendes] came down. Jack Harlow came down. It was cool."

The singer indeed saw the darkest sides of the U.S. awards shows already, as he attended various events where he won recognitions.

So far, Sheeran has already won four Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, two VMAs, and one American Music Award.

He also managed to get significant awards throughout his career, including a Grammy for the Song of the Year category for his 2016 hit song "Thinking Out Loud." In 2017 and 2018, he scored the VMA artist of the year and BBMA for top artist, respectively.

READ MORE: BTS Jungkook As Marvel Superhero? Fans Approve!

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.