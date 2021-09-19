Lil Nas X is about to celebrate the success of his album "Montero" for racking up millions of streams.

But not only did he get many people to listen to music, but he was also able to raise thousands of dollars for several charities.

On Friday, "Montero" was released, but the hype for the album started weeks ago while announcing his tracklist.

But while announcing the songs, he also tied a charity important to him to each piece, according to TMZ.

According to a charity in Florida called Bros in Convo, which helps Black, gay, bisexual, and queer men, they were able to receive more than $33,000 in donations because of Lil Nas X's album. This charity was tied to "That's What I Want."

Another charity, Transinclusive Group, tied to "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," received more than $5,000 because of the song. It's a national charity that assists transgender and non-conforming people.

CH-PIER and Compassionate Atlanta, which help people in the LGBTQ+ community, creating safe spaces, and provide education on HIV, told TMZ they received about $1,000 from the "Montero" album fundraising.

The charities are tied with "Dead Right Now" and "The Art of Realization," respectively.

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty MAY Avoid Jail Time: What Did He Pull Off?

Is Lil Nas X Going to Feature Special 'Creatures' On Next Album?

The hip-hop icon has received a set of extraordinary creatures to be on his next album.

Lil Nas X became a breakout star thanks to the song "Old Town Road."

Despite the real meaning of its song, it immediately became a hit among the young once, promoting many to slam him when his newer music came out.

alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro https://t.co/Luqx2t25Jx — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 17, 2021

Which is why it's shocking when the Teletubbies requested the 22-year-old musician that they are featured on his next album.

The real reason why they want to join forces with the Georgia native is still unclear, but Lil Nas X has the perfect response.

In a tweet, the singer-songwriter proposed, "Me and Tinky Winky on the hook, Dipsy and Po on the verses and we'll let Laa Laa do the outro."

Lizzo and Miley Cyrus, who are famous pro-LGBTQ musicians, have voiced their praises for the album.

It is unclear if Lil Nas X and Teletubbies will be working on a song together, but fans are jokingly excited for the collaboration to happen.

READ MORE: Is Elton John Okay? Singer Announced Tour's Postponement For Health Reasons [DETAILS]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.