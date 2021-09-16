Is Elton John okay?

British and European fans of the award-winning singer-songwriter are going to have to wait for two years before they see him perform on stage on his farewell tour after a recent health concern.

On Thursday, the 74-year-old performer took to Twitter to announce a "great sadness" news.

"I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since."

Elton John was due to play in several cities in Europe and the UK as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, followed by shows in the US in 2022.

However, the "Sacrifice" singer, who spent the summer with his husband David Furnish and their two kids in several European hotspots, has revealed he suffered a fall.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

The hard fall he experienced has required him to do "intensive physio and specialist treatment," but it is still not healed.

"The pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

The "Crocodile Rock" singer has also been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to help get him back to full fitness and make sure that there are no long-term complications.

Elton John will still perform at the Global Citizen Live fundraiser on Sept. 25, so he would not let down the charity.

But he's hoping to resume his tour in New Orleans in Jan. 2022.

Elton explained, "Being just five songs it's a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries."

"Farewell Yellow Brick Road" started in 2018 and is said to have included 309 shows. It was due to get back on track in Berlin before heading to other parts of Germany.

However, the country has put strict rules on concert venues which further delay the tour.

Elton John is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time after selling over 300 million records on more than 30 albums.

