BLACKPINK members have confirmed to attend the upcoming "Paris Fashion Week."

Multiple reports revealed that all members of the YG supergroup would jet to Paris, France, for the annual fashion event. It will run from September 28 until October 5.

As reported by AllKpop, BLACKPINK members are bound to leave via Incheon International Airport on Saturday. However, Jennie will reportedly not leave at the same time due to schedule conflicts.

Fans can expect an extravagant show with the Kpop girl group members around the show. BLACKPINK's four members might flaunt the products of their respective French luxury brands: Jisoo for Dior, Lisa for Celine, Rose for Yves Saint Laurent, and Jennie for Chanel.

The members of YG Entertainment's girl group have been known for the expensive fashion items they usually flaunt in public. Some people took notes of the expensive statement pieces almost most of the time - from clothing to handbags.

BLACKPINK Expands Its Empire

Aside from the fashion industry, BLACKPINK also shares some of their time doing Earth-friendly projects.

After the Paris Fashion Week, the girl group will join the YouTube Originals special event, "Dear Earth." The campaign focuses on climate change and features renowned leaders and people like Pope Francis, former POTUS Barack Obama, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

BLACKPINK outshined the other K-pop groups again as they are the idols to be invited to the campaign as special speakers. They will share inspiring and meaningful messages to spread climate change awareness around the globe.

In addition, the girl group has been named as United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals advocates.

Just this month, YG Entertainment disclosed that BLACKPINK became the first Asian artist ever to score the role. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed them and expressed how honored the organization feels to work with the group.

"We truly believe in the importance of collective action. We will only be able to make a difference when we come together, for the good of everyone. Now is the time to act for a safer tomorrow and a better future," the group said, as quoted by Soompi.

Aside from being the new Sustainable Development Goals advocates, they were previously selected to be the advocates for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). They attended a formal ceremony of the event at the British Ambassador's residence in Seoul.

