TXT member, Beomgyu, recalled that one time BTS V made him cried.

During the TXT's recent broadcast on Naver V Live, Beomgyu and Soobin replayed their cover performances in the previous year-end music shows. One of the K-pop group's most notable dance covers was BTS' "Boy in Luv."

According to Beomgyu, he made a slight choreography error while covering V's part on the song. They added that it was too little that many people did not spot the mistake.

The member recalled how he contacted the BTS member for advice, including how he sings his parts in "Boy In Luv" and the facial expressions Beomgyu could make.

"Because this was our first time covering [BTS], so I really wanted to do a good job. After I asked him these questions, Taehyung told me, 'Do a good job,' and I said, 'Okay, I will," he continued, as quoted by Soompi.

Beomgyu continued his story while laughing over his cute mistake, saying that his mic started going into his mouth while performing. After removing it, he made a mistake he never wanted to commit.

The tiny stage fail reportedly made him upset, especially he poured all his time practicing the song to perfect it. He also felt apologetic to his seniors that he cried while they were on their way back to the dressing rooms.

After their performance, he needed to stop crying as they decided to greet BTS.

BTS V Pranked TXT Beomgyu

Beomgyu provided more details during the broadcast and revealed that he was surprised when they got inside BTS' waiting room.

The 20-year-old singer was not aware that V prepared a hidden camera prank and scolded him for messing up.

"It wasn't quite that I was afraid, but I was really sad and felt really sorry. So I really cried a lot. Taehyung was so surprised that he hugged me and said, 'Hey, hey, I'm sorry! You did a good job! You really did well!'" he went on.

Meanwhile, Soobin noted that the other BTS members knew about the prank. TXT, however, needed to stay away from Beomgyu as V began scolding him.

The prank only ended when TXT members asked V why he made Beomgyu cry.

As the kindhearted man he has always been, V hugged the poor idol and told him he did a great job.

Following the revelation, Beomgyu assured their fans that V takes good care of him and plays League of Legends with BTS' member Jin.

