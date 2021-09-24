Pee Wee Ellis, one of the most influential jazz saxophonists, has died. He was 80.

Ellis' fans first heard about the tragic news on his official Facebook page, saying that the musician succumbed after years of serving the industry.

It also exactly noted that Pee Wee Ellis' cause of death was heart-related.

"With great sadness we have to announce that Pee Wee passed away last night following complications with his heart. We are working on plans to celebrate his wonderful life and hope you will all take time to listen to his music and continue his legacy," the statement said.

Following his death, his former bandmate, Bootsy Collins, remembered his contributions and honored his life.

Collins wrote on his Twitter page, "A silent genius and brilliant arrangements. We just lost another bandmate & legend."

Grammy Award-winning producer Fred Wreck, Mike Scott, and Christian McBride also expressed their heartbreaks over Ellis' passing.

Pee Wee Ellis' Life and Career

The Florida-native musician began his musical journey as a teenager when he moved with his family to New York. He initially worked with jazz musicians like Ron Carter and Chuck Mangione.

In 1957, he expanded his knowledge by studying under Sonny Rollins' guidance before going back to Florida three years later.

In an article posted on Dani Wilde, Ellis revealed that he was walking down Broadway when someone walked toward him. It turned out to be Rollins, who was on his way to his practice room on 48th street.

After that encounter, he reportedly received a call from his friend, Waymon Reed, telling him that James Brown needed a saxophone player.

The late musician recalled the event in an interview with ABC News in 2015, saying that Brown already saw him performing with his group a couple of years before receiving the call.

A few months after joining James Brown Revue in 1965, the late American singer hailed him as his band's leader. The opportunity allowed Ellis to receive co-writing credits on Brown's several songs, including "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud" and "Cold Sweat."

In 1969, he quit Brown's band and continued his career by focusing on jazz. He joined Van Morrison's 1979 album "Into the Music" and continued working with him for two decades.

He also stopped performing with Morrison in the early 2000s, but the duo remained friendly afterward.

