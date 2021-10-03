If YG fires BLACKPINK Jisoo, she would be immediately saved by the Dior CEO.

Jisoo's visual dominated the Paris Fashion Week and graced Dior's 2022 S/S collection fashion show, as well.

During her visit, the BLACKPINK member made an impressive appearance as her fans flocked outside the venue in hopes of seeing her. But aside from the fanservices, Jisoo also bumped into Dior CEO Pietro Beccari, who offered her a whopping job if ever YG Entertainment fires her.

ELLE Taiwan recorded a video (which has been reposted by several BLINKS) of the K-pop idol and the fashion mogul.

In the now-viral clip, Pietro greeted Jisoo before leaning to a YG Entertainment staff member, saying, "If YG fires her, message me. I'll take her."

After the interaction, fans quickly noted how much the CEO likes Jisoo that he joked about taking her if ever BLACKPINK disbands in the future.

One fan left a comment on AllKpop's site and said, "It just shows how the CEO of DIOR really likes Jisoo being their ambassador. No wonder with her impact on the brand and in the event itself. Look at the mass of fans crowding the event in various videos of the show."

Another added, "I mean she's adorable and friendly, and no doubt easy to work with, so I can understand this sentiment."

Jisoo's New Milestone

Prior to the encounter, Jisoo has been known as "Dior Beauty" since she became an ambassador for the luxury brand in 2020.

In 2021, the company named the BLACKPINK member as its global ambassador for both fashion and beauty. The French fashion house also revealed that Jisoo became the key inspiration for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall collection.

"[Jisoo] embodies with her singular audacity, the House's modernity and the passionate creativity" of Chiuri, and would also "perfectly incarnate the empowering makeup," creative and image director of Christian Dior makeup Peter Philips said, as quoted by WWD.

Since establishing a collaboration with Dior, Jisoo made it to the brand's most highly rated Instagram post. According to Launchmetrics, she made $614,000 Media Impact Value, which served as twice the amount of the brand's most successful social media post.

While Jisoo focuses on Dior, the other BLACKPINK members also represent other luxury brands - Lisa for Celine, Rosé for Saint Laurent (YSL), and Jennie for Chanel.

