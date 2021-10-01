BTS fans asked HYBE to take massive steps to protect Jeon Jungkook.

The trend "Protect Jungkook" dominated social media sites on Friday after a report about a complaint against the BTS member emerged.

Sports Kyunghang exclusively revealed that a citizen filed a complaint against Jungkook over the alleged "backdoor advertisement" controversy. The citizen in question reportedly submitted official papers to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

In Korea, backdoor advertisement refers to a practice by Korean celebrities wherein they promote products without disclosing their connection to a specific company. They are also being paid for it.

The same complaint papers disclosed that the citizen is asking the commission to give Jungkook a severe punishment.

"The Six6uys Co., Ltd. launched a clothing brand named 'GRAFFITIONMIND' in early September this year. Jungkook wore its clothing and appeared on NAVER V Live. A few days later, Jungkook posted a photo wearing the same shirt with a different color," the individual explained.

The citizen explained that, although Jungkook did not mention the product's brand, the BTS member's photo wearing the top was already enough to increase the company's sales.

The event reportedly caused an imbalance in the market economy when there should reportedly be a fair market to everyone.

What is Jungkook's Connection With Six6uys Co. Ltd?

After the complaint emerged, it has been known that the Korean idol stepped down from his position as the in-house director of the company, which was founded by his brother, Jeon Jung Hyun.

Per Biz Korea, he resigned immediately following the backdoor advertisement allegations.

In FTC's policy, something can be considered as a backdoor ad involved if a person - not an advertisement company - gives comments or reviews on the product.

Jungkook never did the aforesaid things, thus, his recent photo cannot be considered backdoor advertising.

READ ALSO: Ex-SISTAR Member Soyou Signs Contract With New Agency After Leaving Starship Entertainment

Following the news, several hashtags regarding the issue emerged - from Protect Jungkook to #StandForJK. Fans also asked HYBE to defend BTS maknae from the unreasonable complaint.

It took over a year and a half for JK to overcome the past scandals and for him to finally start doing solo vlives again. @BIGHIT_MUSIC are you going to let antis create baseless defamatory scandals against him and rob him of his happiness? Please take action. #StandForJK pic.twitter.com/C92gtYnfUU — Giselle Saenz (@vivelavie_) October 1, 2021

One fan said, "Now he can't even wear whatever he likes?? Just leave him alone and let him wear whatever he wants. BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK STAND FOR JUNGKOOK."

"WEARING CLOTHES OR ANYTHING HE WANTS IS NOT ILLEGAL, EVEN IN JUST CLOTHES YOU WILL MAKE ISSUE WITH IT? DISAPPOINTED BUT NOT SURPRISED," another wrote.

READ MORE: SHINee's Taemin Shocks Fans With Surprise Military Promotional Video [WATCH]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.