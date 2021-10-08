BLACKPINK Jisoo sparked dating rumors with soccer player Son Heung Min, and online communities shared proof to prove the claims.

Multiple online communities in South Korea started a buzz about Jisoo's alleged secret relationship with Heung Min, South Korea's national soccer team captain.

People assumed that they began dating after the K-pop idol attended a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. At that time, Jisoo herself shared pictures of the game and cheered for the soccer player.

The reports revealed that Heung Min arrived in Korea on October 5 via Incheon International Airport. He reportedly attended the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifier between South Korea and Syria on Thursday.

As the captain has been in London for years, many people thought he jetted from the city to return to his home country. However, official documents showed that he arrived in South Korea from Paris.

For what it's worth, Jisoo arrived on the same day after wrapping up her participation during the Paris Fashion Week.

More Proof About Jisoo's Dating Buzzes

Apart from the potential same flight they took, some fans revealed that the duo shares couple bracelets. Soccer fans have seen the bracelet numerous times already as Heung Min often kisses it whenever he scores a goal.

Fans then shared photos of Jisoo and Heung Min wearing the aforesaid bracelets. However, the same online community divulged that the bracelet the soccer player wears is only a friendship bracelet between the players. Meanwhile, a designer reportedly gifted the BLACKPINK member with the accessory but in a different style.

Twitter users disclosed that SBS Media has since debunked the rumors as they do not even know each other. Jisoo also shared the same sentiment in a 2019 interview.

READ ALSO: Little Mix Snubs Jesy Nelson Big Time Amid Solo Promotions

Following the emergence of the dating rumors, BLINKs questioned the media's way in blowing up the dating rumors and left comments to disapprove the claims.

One fan said, "crying over the son heungmin + jisoo dating rumors, why didn't the press speculate the same thing for him and seojoon."

"so if i attend blackpink concert and shout jisoo's name and have a whole tarpaulin of her, we're dating? "another penned.

BLACKPINK nor YG Entertainment has released a statement about the dating rumors yet. But one should take the reports with a grain of salt as nothing has ever been confirmed.

READ MORE: IZ*ONE Ex-Member Kim Min Ju Rejects HYBE Offer For New Girl Group -- Here's Why

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.