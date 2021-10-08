Little Mix refused to promote Jesy Nelson's solo career as the group chose to promote their own projects instead.

After leaving Little Mix, Nelson went on to focus on her solo endeavors. Most recently, she finally dropped her most-awaited debut album following her departure from the group in 2020.

The 30-year-old sampled P Diddy's iconic hit "Bad Boy for Life" and collaborated with Nicki Minaj for her single, "Boyz."

Instead of a post supporting their former member, Little Mix chose to beat Nelson's single with an announcement about their new signed record.

Little Mix's members - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirwall - shared a social media post to promote the group's merchandise. While it seems not a problem to anyone, fans noticed that the group made the promotion only hours after Nelson dropped her single.

The trio shared the first look of their limited-edition record on Instagram Story, hyping their 14.9 million followers.

"The signed Between Us records are only live for a few more hours," the former X-Factor group captioned the image.

Does Little Mix Have Bad Blood With Jesy Nelson?

The recent snub caused fans to speculate that something was going on between Nelson and her former group. Ever since she departed from Little Mix, neither both camps have spoken about each other that often.

However, it is worth noting that the group mentioned their former member when they won at The Brit Awards. Little Mix became the first-ever female act to score the Best Group gong. During their speech, the trio thanked Nelson, which seemingly debunked the rumors about their ongoing feud.

"We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team," Pinnock said during the emotional speech.

Meanwhile, Nelson responded to them by sharing a snap of the trio after receiving the award on her Instagram Story. She also added heart and clapping hands emoji to her post.

Before her solo debut, Nelson revealed to Glamour that she no longer speaks regularly with her former bandmates. According to the now-soloist, it has been weird for her since they grew together as if they were sisters.

She also left a cryptic statement when asked whether she already met Pinnock and Edwards' babies, saying that she needed to be "at this distance."

