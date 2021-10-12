Korean singer Choi Sung Bong dropped another alarming message for a responder suddenly appeared on his video.

On Tuesday, Choi Sung Bong started a live broadcast on his YouTube channel following the reports he is faking his cancer diagnosis. The singer seemingly stood on a bridge as he expressed his sorry for causing trouble with the recent issue.

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho initially outed his suspicion and accused Choi Sung Bong of faking his illness. The entertainment presenter reportedly received a tip that the singer only purchased his hospital gown online. He even smokes and drinks despite his reported diagnosis.

During the live broadcast, the singer confessed to smoking and drinking. However, he reportedly only consumes them to control his depression and panic disorder. His mental health issue worsened after receiving criticisms despite his already challenging life.

"I've been struggling to live ever since I was young but I'm tired and I can't do anything anymore. I lived so diligently..." he said.

Choi Sung Bong hinted at a potential suicide as he captioned the post with "I felt for years that I've put in the unseen efforts and constant devotion struggling to live like an ordinary person."

Suddenly, an EMT appeared on the live broadcast before the video was cut. The internet users assumed he was on a bridge during the recording, and a concerned person probably reported his status to 911.

Choi Bung Song Drops Signs of Depression?

Before holding a live broadcast, the soloist already showed signs of worsening mental health.

Last month, he shared a cryptic post on Instagram, talking about a "star" who cannot sleep well.

Following the post, his followers left kind words in the comment section and checked whether he was okay.

One fan said, "Please do not think of anything sad but please only think of good things."

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran's Marriage Proposal To Wife Cherry Seaborn ALMOST Ruined -- Here's What Happened

"I hope you're doing well. It's been a while we've seen you," another wrote.

Choi Sung Bong's career got affected by his health issues in the past months. In May 2020, he reportedly got diagnosed with stage 3 colon, prostate, and thyroid cancers. The cancer reportedly spread to his liver, lungs, and stomach, which made his health dealings more difficult.

His management company Bongbong Company confirmed the status of the "Korea Got Talent" Season 1 runner-up. It also revealed that the singer already underwent radiation therapy since learning about the disease.

In December, he already underwent one operation for his colon cancer. This year, he passed out and stopped breathing before he was revived and rushed to a university hospital in Gangnam.

READ MORE: Former MOMOLAND Member Daisy Deals Legal Headache As MLD Entertainment Files New Appeal [REPORT]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.