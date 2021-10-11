Ed Sheeran recalled the epic situation he faced when he planned to finally propose to his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ahead of the release of the "= "album, Sheeran took his time to share the epic memory he had during his proposal to his wife two years ago.

In a new interview with Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan, Sheeran recalled the hilarious struggles he went through before asking Seaborn to marry him.

"I remember getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you f---ing joking?' There was this long silence and I just went, 'Please?'" he recalled.

It reportedly felt humanizing since he always gets a "yes" immediately in his career. But outside his singing gigs, he found himself on his knees as he asked the love of his life to marry him.

According to Sheeran, it is a huge decision one has to make immediately. Although his wife took some time before finally letting out a word, he reportedly feels thankful Seaborn said yes.

Proposing to Cherry Seaborn Was Stressful On Ed Sheeran's Part

While he already felt nervous when he finally popped out the question, the "Perfect" singer had to deal with another problem before that.

Per Sheeran, he planned to have a perfect evening for a long time. However, the moments were immediately ruined by rain.

"On the day it was pissing down with rain and I'd built a f---ing pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine ... And it was pissing down with rain," he said.

He reportedly kept on asking Seaborn for a walk despite the rain. However, she refused to do so.

Sheeran, however, needed to do it as soon as possible since a date was engraved on the ring, and it would be ruined if he failed to propose to her.

Fortunately, the singer made it and finally married Seaborn in January 2019. Sheeran made his 2017 hit song, "Perfect" for Seaborn, who welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August.

Aside from recalling the proposal, Sheeran spoke candidly about having more children with his wife.

Speaking on the Open House Party podcast, he expressed how happy and lucky he is to have someone he would love more.

