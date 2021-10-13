Ally Brooke found peace in working alone that she felt "fully" herself before her Spanish music debut.

After finding a new label and establishing her "dream team," Brooke is finally ready to embrace her new music - in Spanish!

Ahead of the release of "Mi Musica" on October 22, Brooke sat for an interview with People and talked about how the new phase in her life became the major blessing so far. The 28-year-old singer also found it hard to describe how happy she is right now.

Brooke notably created Spanish songs before, like "500 Veces" and "Vamonos." However, she still hinted that her new journey serves as a new era since she plans to highlight her roots and where she came from through music.

"I co-wrote a lot of these songs. I was able to be so involved with the creative process," she said. "This is me. This is totally me. And the world's going to hear it. I can't wait."

Since Brooke works in a healthier environment now, she reportedly enjoys her newfound chance to create the music she desires. She then credited her time in San Antonio as something helpful in her new career.

Even after the release of her upcoming song, Brooke expressed her desire to sing in Spanish, although it is not her native language.

Ally Brooke "Redeemed" After "X-Factor" Snub

Last year, she published her book "Finding Your Harmony" and discussed how she felt when she was excluded from singing and conversing in Spanish.

"I just feel like I'm redeemed, I've got my redemption and in such a way that I could've never imagined. It's the best feeling in the whole world. And I feel like my best part is coming out now. Everything that I've been through leading until now is just crazy," she went on.

Her upcoming project resonates with the current Latinx Heritage Month. She also named her inspirations in creating music, including Selena, J.Lo, Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Sofia Reyes, and Karol G, among others.

Being a Latina, Brooke reportedly has a natural passion and will to do whatever her heart wants. She also aims to achieve things that no one has accomplished yet.

Before "Mi Musica" release, fans can hear her sing in Carlos Santana's songs - "Break" and "Yo Estare" - from his album "Blessings and Miracles."

