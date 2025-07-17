Belinda Shocks Fans: She Won't Earn 'a Single Cent' From Her Hit Heterocromia

The song Heterocromía has quickly become one of the most viral hits from Indómita, the new album by Mexican pop star Belinda. However, despite its success, the track is unlikely to generate any revenue.

In an interview with CNN en español, Belinda revealed that Heterocromía opens with a sample from Disney's The Aristocats, and securing the rights was "very difficult."

"I became obsessed with adding that sample at the start of the song. For me, the beginning of a track is everything," Belinda explained to Colombian journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas. She emphasized that she likes her songs to start a certain way and evolve to surprise the listener.

In the case of Heterocromía, the lyrics were a direct message aimed at introducing the story of a millionaire man with different-colored eyes—a man who, according to Belinda, caused her significant harm.

Which cats wear Loro Piana?

What cats only play golf?

Which cats drink Aperol?

Naturellement, The Aristocats What cynicism

Judging me when everything you said was a reflection of yourself

You were a delay

You will know true love the day your heart is broken into a thousand pieces.

Disney leaves Belinda without earnings

The song became a hit, with thousands of fans following the trend on social media. Belinda herself made several TikTok videos featuring the song's opening.

@belindatok Usen mucho este audio, tienen 24 horas para subir sus videos y voy a elegir al más creativo para acompañarme a la premiere de #NuevaMusica 🏹🤭 ♬ sonido original - giss':3

However, it's all for the love of art, and perhaps revenge, as it is claimed that the song is dedicated to Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, who was her partner after her breakup with Christian Nodal and heir to the Mexican department store giant Palacio de Hierro.

According to the artist, as part of the agreement with Disney to grant her the rights to use the opening of the Aristocats song, the company charges her a high percentage of the profits. "They keep almost everything," she said.

Even so, and although Belinda has not confirmed that the song is for Hevia, on the contrary, she assured that it is not dedicated to anyone, everything indicates that it is, so while she will not receive monetary gains from the song, it must have given her a lot of personal satisfaction.

Sometimes that's more important than money.