According to Coldplay's Chris Martin, after releasing twelve albums, the band plans to stop recording.

This means that they will make three more album after "Music of the Spheres," the band's upcoming ninth album, before calling it quits in the studio, according to the band's 44-year-old lead vocalist.

Generous to Andy Bush of Absolute Radio with the band's plans, Martin said, "I think that in a few albums time we will finish making albums. This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12, that will be the end of our catalogue.'

He however revealed that this does not mean they will no longer perform. He revealed he, along with Guy Berryman, 43, Will Champion, 43, and Jonny Buckland (44), will continue to perform live into their 70s. They won't be making new songs only, but they are not going to keep away from their mics at all, if they can help it.

"I think we will always want to play live together. So, I think in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s," he said.

"That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come," he added.

ALSO READ: Emani 22 Dead at 22: R&B Singer Cause of Death a Vehicular Accident?

Chris Matin also shared how it was just a "real joy," to work with the K-pop sensation BTS recently on the recent track "My Universe." He revealed that the conceptually, the idea of working together sounds weird. But it worked.

"it was such a weird idea, and it was so wrong on paper in a way, but it allowed us to bring out our inner boyband and them to bring out their inner old man band and collaborate in a middle-aged band," he explained.

A new song featuring Selena Gomez has been recorded by the Grammy winners in order to attract a younger fan base.

A new track called" Let Someone Go" will supposedly be on the new album and is expected to be released very soon.

An unnamed insider told The Sun that "Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and it's a dream come true that she's finally singing on a Coldplay record." Given how Selena Gomez once said she had a huge crush on Martin, fans quickly speculated that they'll be together soon, if they are not already (secretly).

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Ready to Die Before Megan Fox Came Along

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.