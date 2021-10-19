Britney Spears' sister has just embarrassed herself publicly.

This Is My Brave, a mental health non-profit organization, has declined donations and proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir "Things I Should Have Said."

In an Instagram post the organization published on Monday, they said, "We hear you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone offended."

The caption on the post said, "This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from @jamielynnspears' upcoming book."

They went on to say," We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

The organization didn't explain why exactly they're saying no to a massive donation, and it is possible that the growing battle cries of the "Baby One More Time" singer's fans may have played a role.

Supporters of Britney Spears have been critical of her 30-year-old sister since the 39-year-old pop star accused her family of being complicit in her "abusive" conservatorship that has controlled her personal affairs, medical care, and finances for the last 13 years.

Britney has publicly said that she plans to sue her entire family and make sure that her estranged dad Jamie, who was the conservator of her estate, will be charged with "conservatorship abuse."

Britney Spears vs. Jamie Lynn Spears

Meanwhile, in June, Jamie Lynn Spears insisted that she only has love and support for her older sister in a social media post. However, it's contrary to what everybody else is seeing because they both have slammed each other publicly a few times in the past few months.

The award-winning singer recently took issue with the former "Zoey 101" actress initially planning to call her autobiography "I Must Confess,"a line famous from Britney's 1998 song, "Baby One More Time."

After the Nickelodeon star changed the title of her book early this month, the "Toxic" singer immediately quipped on her Instagram that she was also thinking of releasing a book next year.

Britney mockingly wrote in the caption, "I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" the mom-of-two wrote.

"Option #1 ... 'S-t, I really don't know' Option #2 ... 'I really care what people think' !!!! What do you guys think????"

