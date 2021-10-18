Jay-Z is currently facing some serious legal troubles these days.

The rap mogul is expected to be intensely questioned on the witness stand after a company made claims that he went back on his promise on a deal to promote his own perfume.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is being sued for breach of contract by Parlux Fragrances, as they accused him of failing to go forward with the "Gold Jay-Z" perfume line promotions during their 2012 agreement.

Jury selection will start on Monday.

Jay-Z Lawsuit Details

According to the court document filed by Parlux in 2016at the Manhattan Supreme Court, the "N*ggas in Paris" hitmaker failed to push the perfume on two occasions - one during a guesting in "Good Morning America" and the other, in Women's Wear Daily.

The lawsuit further stated that the 51-year-old entrepreneur refused to do a promotional appearance at a well-known high luxury shop.

Court documents said that the fragrance company even pitched a contest involving participants possibly winning a $20,000 perfume bottle with an 18-karat gold cap.

However, Jay-Z has reportedly rejected the promotion plan and kept the prototype.

Because of what happened, Parlux Fragrances reportedly lost $18 million because the "Empire State of Mind" rapper didn't live up to his end of the bargain.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed on Jan. 2016, said, "The launch started out successfully and the product initially received rave reviews from Parlux's retailer customers."

It went on to say, "However, in the fragrance industry, it is virtually impossible to sustain the success of a celebrity fragrance brand," and added without the promotional support or backing of a well-known and influential figure "in the form of public appearances" as well as "regularly updating and refreshing the brand with 'flanker' launches and new line extensions."

According to the New York Post, "flanker" launches are the type of launches that use "new packaging" and boast new scents and some variation on the name of the initially launched brand.



READ ALSO: Adele '30' Album Release Date: Singer Gives Best Reaction To Ed Sheeran's Album Coming Out Before Hers -- 'He Can Panic!'

Jay-Z Fights Back

However, it seems like Jay-Z is fighting back because he filed a countersuit and claimed he is being owed by Parlux Fragrances $2.7 million in their failed deal.

He even gave a video deposition in the case, but during an early Oct. 2021 hearing, the judge said Parlux should call the Grammy-winning artist as a live witness and do it the old-fashioned way.

Which is why Jay-Z is about to get on the witness stand and is about to get grilled.

READ MORE: Little Mix 'To Confirm' Band Will Split Next Month After Jesy Nelson Drama, Source Says

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.