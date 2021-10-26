The manager of the band Journey for 20 years, Herbie Herbert, passed away at the age of 73 on Monday, October 25.

Variety reported that the rock manager died at his home in Orinda, California, due to natural causes. The memorial celebration for his death is said to be announced later on.

Herbie Herbert, a Bill Graham protégé, is survived by his wife Maya, daughters Seaya and Katherine, brother Robert, and sister Katherine.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Maya said, "He made so many people's lives and careers truly better, and as a manager, he always made decisions based on what was for the greater good."

The source also revealed a documentary about Herbert's life is currently in the middle of production before he died.

Rest In Peace, Herbie

Walter James "Herbie" Herbert II became the third Graham business associate who passed away in the past few months. He followed Mick Brigden, who headed the management side of Bill Graham Presents, and Dell Furano, founder of Winterland Productions merchandising, both also passed away in September.

The former manager was a Berkeley, California native who handled Frumious Bandersnatch, a rock band with soon-to-be Journey members Ross Valory and George Tickner. They were known to produce the 1968 minor underground hit "Hearts to Cry."

It was also reported by the same source that Herbert assembled the original Journey line-up in 1973. He became the manager for the next 20 years until a conflict happened with lead singer Steve Perry.

Throughout the years, he also established an in-house Nightmare Productions and pioneered using large screen videos via the creation of Nocturne Productions.

READ ALSO: Mystery Behind Bjorn Thorsrud Cause of Death: Smashing Pumpkin's Beloved Rock Producer Dead At 58

Aside from Journey, Herbert also managed the Steve Miller Band and co-managed Swedish groups Roxette and Europe, along with Mr. Big, Enuff Z'Nuff, and Journey splinter groups The Storm and Hardline, per source.

In the late '90s, Herbert also debuted as a solo artist, recording three albums as Sy Klopps, performing on tour at the Fillmore with a band that included current and former Journey band members Neal Schon, Gregg Rolie, Prairie Prince, and Ross Valory.

Schon also left his own tribute to the one who passed on Instagram, "I'll cherish all the incredible times and trials and tribulations we experienced together."



"Herbie was an incredible hands-on manager and fought like a motherf-er for all of us every step of the way," he also added. "I can easily say that without his vision there would have never been many of the innovative things that we shared. I hold the greatest times in my heart forever."

May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Jay Black Cause of Death Tragic: 'Jay and the Americans' Frontman Suffered From Long Illness

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.