Music producer Bjorn Thorsrud passed away at the age of 58.

The alternative rock band, Smashing Pumpkins announced his death through their official Instagram account. It read, "The SP family is saddened by the sudden passing of friend Bjorn Thorsrud. Bjorn, seen here at the original Pumpkinland, worked with the band for many years, from Adore to Oceania, as a producer and engineer."

The Smashing Pumpkins also encouraged their followers to "please join SP in extending your condolences to his friends and family. We will miss you, Bjorn."

The music producer's cause of death still has not been disclosed as of writing.

Bjorn Thorsrud In The Music Scene

According to PopCulture, Thorsrud has been well-known in the music industry for his role as a music producer, programmer, and audio engineer for the past years.

After becoming a part of Taj-Motown Record Company, he established his record label, Tri Records.

It was also reported by the source that his best works happened to be while handling Smashing Pumpkins, as he engineered, mixed, or contributed production or programming to every one of the band's albums until their fourth studio album in 1998, "Adore."

The source also stated that Thorsrud used to work with star-studded artists, including Billy Corgan, David Coverdale, The Dandy Warhols, and Bruce Dickinson.

The list goes on as Marianne Faithfull, The Frogs, Monster Magnet, Sleeping at Last, The Smashing Pumpkins, Asphalt Socialites, Whitesnake, and Zwan, were also included.

Rest In Peace

As soon as the news of his passing reached social media, many artists in the music industry took their time to pay their tribute.

His past co-worker and artist, David Coverdale, tweeted, "Sorry to be the bearer of sad news, but I just heard our friend Bjorn Thorsrud has passed away. Bjorn had worked with me since the early sessions of 'Slip Of The Tongue' & has helped us out over the years.

"Loved & respected him. Our sincere condolences to his family & friends," he concluded.

Producer and director Linda Strawberry also left a message for her "sidekick for so many years." "Rest In Peace Bjorn Thorsrud. We had so many life adventures together. I was his assistant engineer, travel companion, artist. He was my teacher, friend, confidant and a part of my family."

"He was a genius engineer and producer. He felt things very deeply. He always challenged me to go further and to work harder. We had a strong soul connection and so much faith in each other."



"My husband says I was crying in my sleep last night- this one hurts deeply. I hope he can feel on the other side how much he is loved," she concluded while attaching a photo of Thorsrud.

