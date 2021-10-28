ABBA's surprise return will only last for a short time.

ABBA fans have never heard of them since the 1980s, so the group's return this year truly hyped everyone. Their return had been a long time coming, as they originally planned to return in 2017.

However, their plans changed in 2018 before finally conquering the stage again this year. Unfortunately, it will not take long either.

In a new Zoom interview with The Guardian, members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus expressed how they felt ABBA was completely done in the 1980s. After joining a company and selling it afterward, they reportedly never expected the band to continue again. But fortunately, they found their way again, though they warned it would not last.

"This is it," Andersson said. "It's got to be, you know. I didn't actually say that 'this is it' in 1982. I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it."



He explained that their disbandment had nothing to do with any of the personal issues they had in the past. According to the singer, Bjorn and Agnetha constantly speak to each other about their kids and grandchildren. Everyone is on speaking terms, and they all decided to finally take a bow soon.

ABBA Had Fun Time Working Again

In the same interview, Ulvaeus expressed how enjoyable working with the ABBA members again is after years of being out of the spotlight.

"I think everyone was completely aware that if what we did was not up to the standard that we all wanted, we would just forget about it. There was no pressure in that respect," the member went on.

Their return process was not easy at all, that they needed to work on it since 2016. Originally, they only wanted to write two songs but made more after spending time "cooking" the album.

ABBA, before their official disbandment, will release their new album "Voyage" and two singles - "I Still Have The Faith In You" and "Don't Shut me Down." They will also have a tour that features digital versions of them along with the 10-piece live band.

Their tours will start at the ABBA Arena at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 27, 2022.

