Wanna One's past agency CJ E&M announced the possibility of reuniting the 11 members once again with a whole promotion before this year's Mnet Asia Music Awards.

Wanna One's contract ended before their last concert, held in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, concluding their two and a half years promoting as 11 members. Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Kim Jaehwan, Ong Seongwu, Park Woojin, Lai Guanlin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung, and Ha Sungwoon were formed together as the group after intense training in the 2017 show "Produce 101 Season 2."

According to an article from Newsen, the agency that held the group since their debut, CJ E&M, confirmed that they are in a positive discussion to come back for a reunion with complete members. Not only that, but they will also have a 2021 MAMA performance, concert, and even a new album.

Calling All Wannables!

Their fans, Wannables, who have been longing for their return, went wild after hearing the news on social media. However, some supporters didn't like the idea of having the said reunion.

"Produce 101 Season 2," and the rest of the "Produce" series has been under the spotlight for the past years after the court revealed numerous contestants affected by vote manipulation. This resulted in the producers compensating the said contestants who were supposed to be a part of the final lineup, from all the four series: "Produce 101" and its sequel, "Produce 48" and "Produce X 101."

However, despite saying that the people behind the show "compensated" the contestants, many fans still called them out, connecting it to the upcoming said project.

Mnet always try to get wanna one reunion. Why cant they just move on, They only want money & money. Have you compensate Kang Dongho properly?? Always keep in ur mind that u rigged the group and the rigged member are working in the same team right now. Behave. — 🌸⁵와다⁵🌸 (@Rise_NUEST) November 3, 2021



Not The First Time

The fans have been expecting so much from the agency after a Wanna One reunion was brought many times. And some of them would even say that the new plan this year is "too good to be true," as they rarely come together and reconnect during promotions.

i think it's too good to be true idk somehow i just think "is it possible?"

it's hard, even just a simple interaction between the members is really rare 😭 — 자스민니엘 (@bunssopinkeu) November 3, 2021

One fan also claimed CJ E&M for "milking them out" after continuously using them every chance they get.

cj enm needs to stop milking wanna one and respect them as individuals, they do this every year and it does more damage than good — derya ♡ (@ilovejeyou) November 3, 2021



The 11 members have been doing well ever since they separated from the group. The group's center, Kang Daniel, has already established its own company, KONNECT Entertainment.

On the other hand, other members have also gone through their separate groups, mentioning Lee Daehwi and Park Woojin in AB6IX, Hwang Minhyun returning to NU'EST, and Bae Jinyoung becoming a part of CIX.

A lot of them also had their flourishing acting careers, just like Ong Seongwu appearing in numerous series, "At Eighteen," "More Than Friends," and more coming.

