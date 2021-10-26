BTS is reportedly gearing up for the challenge with another shot at a 2022 Grammy Nomination and possibly an award as well?

The Korean boy group is confirmed to have entered their hit banger "Butter" as a contestant for next year's academy awards. According to Billboard, the band is confirmed to have their second English track submitted for the "Best Pop Duo/Group" category.

Other nominations for this award include "Mood" by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior, The Kid LAROI, and Miley Cyrus collab song "Without You," "Kiss Me More" by Doja Kat featuring SZA, and Lizzo's "Rumors" with Cardi B.

BTS' History with The Grammys

2021 marked the year that BTS had successfully broken into the industry and proved that their in it for the long run with their first-ever English single, "Dynamite."

Based on this article, the song was contending for four different categories, namely the "Song of the Year," "Record of the Year," "Best Music Video," and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance." Unfortunately, they were not able to snatch a single award that night, to the dismay of the seven members and all their hopeful fans.

Although the song had brought them recognition from mass media and the general public, it isn't the only Grammy nomination they had gotten. Their 2020 studio album had also threatened the industry as "Map of the Soul: 7" was also considered for "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical" and "Best Pop Vocal Album.

BTS' Fans Reaction to the Grammy News

"If BTS wins a grammy, I'd be very happy for them [because] that's one of their goals. I know they're more than deserving but I'm keeping my expectations low [because] I don't want to be disappointed again..." one fan tweeted.

The majority of the fans have maintained the same hopeful expectation as last year. And they are just rooting for their favorite artist to finally go home with the trophy posting things like, "Hoping for a Grammy win for BTS. I just want them to be happy," and "I'll be sick to my stomach if BTS don't win a Grammy this year."

While some of them aren't looking forward to the award ceremony at all as another person questioned, "BTS and all these Grammy submissions, you saying we have to go through this hell again?"

